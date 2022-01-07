With the new year everyone wants to better themselves. How you execute the plan is key. Forming habits is a very effective strategy in accomplishing your goals and ‘New Years resolutions’ The basic anatomy of forming habits is straightforward. Repeat an action consistently in the same context.
This is how you can change your mindset into positive habitual behavior.
1. Decide on a goal that you would like to achieve for your health (e.g. “to eat more fruits and vegetables”).
2. Choose a simple action that will get you to your goal, and that you can do on a daily basis. (e.g. “After lunch I will have a piece of fruit”)
3. Plan when and where you will do your chosen action. (e.g. “everyday after lunch, before I sit back down at my desk”) Be consistent: choose a time and place that you encounter every day of the week.
4. Every time you encounter that time and place do that action.
5. It will get easier with time, and within 10 weeks you should find you are doing it automatically without even having to think about it.
6. Congratulations you’ve made a healthy habit, focus on the small tasks and habits in front of you and don’t think of all the days ahead of you, because people tend to ‘over think it’ and get overwhelmed.
Keeping an accountability calendar for a visual everyday or tracker (apps) help keep you accountable. Friends, family, also personal trainers and wellness coaches are also great accountability partners to help you along the way. Make the conversation, reach out to people on what you want to do, and you would be surprised they might be wanting to do the same as you and you can help each other along the way!
Once you tackle one healthy habit down, incorporate more healthy habits such as drinking more water and getting exercise in with the same strategies, and you will notice yourself change within this new year!
Happy New Year and Stay well.
