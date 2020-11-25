From turkey and mashed potatoes to parades and football games, there are many family traditions that signify Thanksgiving, but none are as important as the opportunity to reflect on all we have to be grateful for and give thanks.
The pandemic has changed almost everything about our lives. Millions of Americans are working and learning from home, many are struggling to make ends meet, and thousands have tragically lost loved ones.
We all long for personal connection, and the uncertainty of this virus and the seemingly endless lockdowns have resulted in hopelessness and deteriorating mental health for far too many of us.
Like almost every holiday or event celebrated in 2020, this Thanksgiving will be a little different; but now – perhaps more than ever – it is important to be thankful for what we have and look forward to the future.
This year, I am grateful to live in Central Washington, where we witness our communities continue to come together throughout the pandemic to demonstrate that we still have a lot to be thankful for.
Up and down our food supply chain, grocery store employees, producers, and processors are working to ensure that food remains on our shelves and on our tables. Despite the challenges facing our agricultural producers, Central Washington’s farmers and ranchers are distributing thousands of pounds of food to families across our state and region. Food banks are working in overdrive to process donations and provide for those in need, and local restaurants continue to donate meals to front line workers.
Local businesses adapted their business models – in some cases overnight – to keep their employees safe, and they continue to employ enhanced safety measures and precautions to protect workers. Other businesses are shifting their operations to produce masks and other personal protective equipment, as well as sanitizers that have been utilized throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Teachers, school administrators, and parents are ensuring our children continue to receive a high-quality education, while safely working toward getting our kids back into classrooms where they can continue to learn, create, and evolve into the next generation of Central Washington leaders.
And of course, we all owe a great deal of gratitude to our healthcare professionals and first responders who have been working around the clock to treat patients, stop the spread of COVID-19, and keep our communities safe and healthy.
Throughout these challenging times, we still have a lot to be thankful for, and I have never been prouder to hail from Central Washington. We can show our gratitude by each of us doing our small part to protect our communities. Those who are able can shop at a small business this holiday season or support a local restaurant during the lockdowns.
Show compassion to one another and recognize that this holiday season may be more difficult than others. This Thanksgiving, I encourage you to take the time to extend your thanks to those around you, and if you are going to gather with your families and loved ones, please do so safely.
From my family to yours, I wish you a happy Thanksgiving.
