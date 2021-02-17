To the editor — We were on the internet when we first heard reports about an angry mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
We turned on the TV and were shocked to see Capitol Police overwhelmed by thousands of rioters. We had assumed the National Guard would protect the Capitol, and they would be in riot gear, ready for any emergency.
We remained glued to the TV for hours, as rioters penetrated and trashed the Capitol.
We watched insurgents screaming as they tried to kill police officers. We saw officers toppled and dragged downstairs. Once officers were down, Trump supporters were kicking and beating them over and over.
How could any of this happen in America?
Recent revelations indicate President Trump had fired Defense Secretary Mike Esper on Nov. 9, six days after Election Day, because Esper refused to allow the military to be involved in any election dispute.
The Capitol Police had received warnings that militia groups and white supremacist organizations were intending to bring firearms and other weapons to the Jan. 6 rally. They requested extra National Guard for backup.
Despite this, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller issued a directive that on Jan. 6, the National Guard could not arrest, search, or even touch any pro-Trump protesters.
In addition, the National Guard could not carry any weapons; they could not wear body armor or helmets.
As the riot surged for several hours, Trump was watching the melee on TV at the White House.
Congressional leaders and aides to President Trump were begging him to send in reinforcements to end the insurrection. Trump relented only after several hours had elapsed.
There should be no doubt that we have witnessed an armed insurrection to contest the election results.
Donald Trump needs to be held accountable and convicted at this week’s impeachment trial.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
