What a peaceful revolution looks like: Cannot vote in an election, then stay out of it!
No corporate money. No PAC money. No Party money. No out of state money. No out of district money.
Only the people in the electoral district are involved in the election.
That would be a revolution: a return to a republic.
Roger Whitten, Deer Park
