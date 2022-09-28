I just want to say a big “Amen!” to encouraging all voting Americans to watch the PBS documentary by noted filmmaker Ken Burns entitled “The US and the Holocaust.” This 3-part series puts what is happening today in a broader historical context.
So many of the labels that are being hoisted on banners, flags, and in hashtags on media today have their origin in the rise of the Nazis in Germany in 1933 such as “Christian Nationalism.” And we know how the horrific World War II ended in 1945!
