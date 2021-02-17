To the editor — We are transitioning to a new presidential administration which is taking the threat of climate change seriously.
Change is coming, but it brings opportunity.
Under this administration, we should expect many new projects to replace aging power generation and other infrastructure with new, safer, lower cost facilities.
We should also expect electrical demand to increase as electric cars replace hydrocarbon fueled cars. Wind, solar and nuclear power projects will be in our future, as will land use opportunities for sequestering carbon in soil and other creative farming projects.
Managed correctly, these changes represent real opportunities for our rural areas.
I encourage all of us to seek out and promote projects that will bring these new opportunities to our communities and to create a better future for ourselves and our neighbors.
Carl Baker, West Richland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.