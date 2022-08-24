This has been a great week for America, despite a madman keeping Top Secret records in his basement!
Unemployment is its lowest in 50 years at 3.5%, with 528,00 jobs added in July!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
$5 FOR SIX MONTHS?! We must be nuts. Don't sleep on this deal, it won't happen again this year! Offer applies for digital subscriptions ONLY and does not include mail delivery.
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County (Yakima, Benton): Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In County (Yakima, Benton): One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County: Six Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|Out of County: One Year
|$52.00
|for 365 days
Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
This has been a great week for America, despite a madman keeping Top Secret records in his basement!
Unemployment is its lowest in 50 years at 3.5%, with 528,00 jobs added in July!
The Chips Act passed, and Americans are building micro-chip factories to address national security and supply chain problems.
The PACT Act passed, providing medical benefits to veterans injured by burn pits.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed! It mandates that Medicare must negotiate drug prices with a $35 monthly cap for insulin. Annual out-of-pocket prescription costs are capped at $2,000 for Medicare recipients starting in 2025.
The IRA extends credits for affordable health insurance coverage for 13 million Americans.
The IRA also spurs investment in clean energy with tax credits for home clean energy efficiency with projects such as installing heat pumps or rooftop solar panels. It provides funds for building electrification, energy efficiency initiatives, port electrification, electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.
The IRA creates a 15% corporate minimum tax on large corporations; an excise tax on corporate stock buy-backs; and additional funds for IRS tax enforcement.
No one making less than $400,000 a year will see a tax increase.
A bipartisan gun law passed that includes money for school safety, mental health, state crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in background checks.
The bipartisan Infrastructure Act includes $110 billion for roads and bridges, $65 billion to equip all Americans with broadband internet, $105 billion in public transit and passenger and freight rail systems, $73 billion to upgrade power infrastructure and $1 billion in port improvements.
Gasoline prices have gone down for 60 days. The median U.S. price per gallon is now less than $4, and it is still going down.
Rep. Dan Newhouse opposed and voted against each of these measures.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.