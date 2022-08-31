Rob Chandler has written several letters saying how great Democrat policies are, last one titled “America is Moving Forward.” Nothing can be farther from the truth.
This is in response to his comments. You see, we aren’t as stupid as you think. Let me add my two cents worth.
What have Democrats given America?
Defunding police - Democrats
Riots in cities - Democrats
Running people out of restaurants - Democrats
Who gave us the Ku Klux Klan? - Democrats
Dirty FBI/DOJ players - Democrats
Attempted murder of Steve Scalise - Democrats
Cities awash in needles and human waste on the streets - Liberal run cities
Criminals set free with no incarceration - Democrats
Calling anyone who disagrees with them racist - Democrats
Phony one sided impeachment? - Democrats
Eliminate cars - Democrats
Eliminate cows - Democrats
Confiscate legally owned firearms - Democrats
Political correctness. - Democrats.
Colluded with the Russians for a dirty dossier - Democrats
Free health care for illegal aliens - Democrats
View the Constitution as an obstruction to their goals, thus ignoring it - Democrats
Constantly trying to cover up their dirty tactics and illegal acts - Democrats
In collusion with mainstream media to bring Trump down and damaging our country - Democrats
Brainwashing young children with CRT racism and transgender stuff - Democrats
If we want to save our country, we need vote anything but democrat in the upcoming national election. Our country can’t take much more of these “great things” before democrats destroy it.
Steve Hagensicker, Sunnyside
