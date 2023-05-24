Letter: An open letter from Sandra Linde

Dear Community of Sunnyside,
Just recently, I told you of my intention to run for reelection to the Sunnyside School Board. However, after learning that other capable community members were interested in running for the position, I have changed my mind and decided not to run.
I have appreciated the opportunity to serve our community, parents, staff, and students over the past twelve years. I am gratified to see the progress that has been made, while noting that there is still more to do.
Thank you to the administration, teachers, and staff who truly care for the students, and have helped set them up for success in their future careers and lives. Thank you also to those many parents who have supported the schools and their children and have given their time to help with classes, programs, events, and athletics.
Finally, thanks to the voters of Sunnyside for your support over the past twelve years. I truly appreciated your input and support. Remember to study the candidates and vote this year. Once a Grizzly, always a Grizzly!
