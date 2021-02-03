To the editor — We applaud the courage of Reps. Liz Cheney and Dan Newhouse for their votes to impeach President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol.
We are dismayed that Republicans are attempting to censure them, and yet reward Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with an Education Committee assignment after she repeatedly claimed school shootings are a hoax and student survivors are actors.
Trump needs to be convicted by the Senate, and then indicted for incitement to sedition.
Trump violated provisions of the federal criminal code that make it a crime to “incite, assist or engage in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or give aid or comfort thereto.”
After Trump failed at the polls, in the Electoral College, in 64 separate lawsuits, in three separate recounts, on two trips to the U.S. Supreme Court and in one menacing phone call to the Georgia secretary of state, Trump urged thousands of “patriots” to come to Washington to both protest the “stolen” election and to pressure Congress to disregard the 12th Amendment which mandates the implementation of the will of the electors.
Trump repeatedly attempted to boost the size of the crowd by tweeting and retweeting invitations 20 times after Dec. 30, assuring supporters that it was going to “be wild.”
Before the attack, Trump told the crowd that “you’ll never take back our country with weakness,” urging them to “fight much harder” and to “show strength.”
Trump’s henchman, Rudy Giuliani, urged the crowd, “Let’s have trial by combat.”
After that, astoundingly, Trump declined requests from congressional leaders and aides to quell the mob invading the Capitol, during which five lives were lost, until several hours had passed.
Trump needs to be convicted by the Senate and indicted for these crimes.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.