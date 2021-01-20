To the editor – During recent months, with sadness and surprise I watched Dan Newhouse follow and support President Trump and his fraud silliness. I was glad to see he finally came to his senses to vote for impeachment. He deserves an “Atta boy!” I only wish my current representative Cathy McMorris-Rogers was as sensible and brave as Dan.
Tim Graff, Spokane
