Friday, May 6 was just awful, my heart goes out to all the people who is affected by such a horrific act.
Here’s my concern for our citizens that day. We did not have a clue as to what happened as we left our home to join in on the downtown festivities.
We knew 6th St. was blocked because they always block off 6th St. As we turned to go down Harrison, we come up all the police cars, weapons out, etc.… now here’s my safety issue why did the police not block that off?
The cars in front of us driving by, we pause before going further thinking we would be redirected but no we drove by went around the officers. Not safe at all.
Even a car with its flasher and horn beeping went around us and the officers.
As a citizen I did not feel protected there. We went ahead found parking and walked to the variety of booths before some told us what happened.
So, what is the parodical when things like this happens, so does the police department not block the street when things like this happens?
Deanna Potter, Sunnyside
