There can be no doubt that Climate Change and Global Warming are real!
It will only get much worse and hotter in future years! Newspaper reports in 2016 predicted typical summer temperatures in Seattle of 135 degrees by the year 2035.
What are we going to do when Global Warming heats the Cascade Mountains, so they are reduced to a pile of rocks, without snow?
If that happens, there will be no irrigation and no agriculture in the Yakima Valley. The area will return to its natural desert-dry state.
We need to be smart and take decisive action to avoid this threat.
We must lessen our dependence on fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions. We should eliminate tax incentives for oil and coal and not approve oil pipelines.
Instead, we need incentives to switch to electric with new solar- and wind-power projects.
The government should sponsor research and development for better batteries and electric technologies.
The federal government should require greater fuel efficiency and emissions standards for cars and trucks.
In the transition to all-electric vehicles, the federal government should provide consumers with incentives for purchasing electric cars and build thousands of electric vehicle-charging stations.
President Biden’s plans include funding for converting school buses, the federal fleet of vehicles, including those of the Post Office, to electric vehicles.
The government should provide incentives for millions of new energy-efficient homes and clean energy technologies that can be quickly brought to commercial use.
Biden wants $100 billion for power-grid modernization to avoid another blackout as seen in Texas last February.
Biden also wants oil and gas workers to cap abandoned oil and gas wells and clean up mines; plus, a new “Civilian Climate Corps” for public lands and waters projects.
If we take action now, we may avoid catastrophe in the future.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
