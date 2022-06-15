This week was another disappointing and misleading column from our congressman.
By cribbing from tired talking points, he failed to acknowledge that oil companies posted record profits by using war as an excuse to hike our oil prices. Blaming domestic policy for problems caused by greed is disingenuous at best.
I’m confident our district can do better. I’m confident Mr. Newhouse could do better.
Congressman, please drop the talking points handed to you by party leadership and truly represent national interests through truthful discourse and positive leadership.
Murray Sampson, Winthrop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.