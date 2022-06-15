I was so impressed with Corey Gibson at the congressional debate in Yakima. We say we want change but keep voting the same type of politicians into office. Finally, someone with charisma and an actual plan to be an effective, uniting conservative.
I’m voting for Corey Gibson to replace Dan Newhouse and telling everyone I know! It’s time for change!
Brian Sali, Zillah
