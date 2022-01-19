Washington residents are proud of our state’s system for elections!
Our state mails out Voters’ Pamphlets to provide background on candidates and referendums.
A week later, ballots are mailed to each registered voter. The return envelope even has postage, and county auditors set up ballot boxes in most communities.
This system increases turnout. It makes it convenient to participate. Paper ballots provide documentation for any recount.
Washington residents may register to vote when they apply for a driver’s license. They can register online, and even on election day.
Washington has a non-partisan redistricting commission; so, gerrymandering is not a problem.
We have safe and fair elections in Washington state.
Democratic lawmakers in Washington, D.C., hope to introduce these same Voting Rights measures across the country, including prohibitions against racial discrimination.
Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against these bills, and the six Republicans running for Congress support state efforts to restrict voting.
There have been 425 bills restricting voting access in 49 states, with 34 of these bills enacted across 19 states so far. They are all based on Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
The Republican-controlled states have made it more difficult to vote. Vote by mail and drop boxes for ballots have been eliminated.
The local Republican candidates have not voiced any objection that some Georgia voters need to wait in line eight hours to cast a ballot. It is a crime to bring a bottle of water to those waiting in line.
Voters in Georgia do not have the final say on elections. The state legislature can void election results and substitute its own winner.
The only Congressional candidate to support Voting Rights is Democratic candidate Doug White. The future of American democracy is important to him.
Without voting rights, American democracy is in jeopardy.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.