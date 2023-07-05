Letter: Disappointed in mayor’s decision

I was disappointed in Mayor Dean Broersma’s refusal to sign the Proclamation for Pride Month this year. This Proclamation has been signed in the past, why not this year?
I think by not signing the proclamation, the mayor is discriminating against the rights of citizens in Sunnyside. I can’t believe that every citizen in Sunnyside believes in everything that the Sunnyside Council passes. Will there be other proclamations denied? We are a diverse community. We need to allow others to have their rights.
I remember a writing I read many years ago. “First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. ……. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”
I believe I must support the rights of every LGBTQ+ person. If not, when they come for the heterosexual married people, there will be no one left to speak for me.
We need to support each other. Take a minute to talk to each other. Find our common ground. Be Kind.
Kelly Martin-Carter, Sunnyside
