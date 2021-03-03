Our nation and state are in the middle of addressing multiple issues that affect everyone, from systemic racism to economic inequality during a once-in-a-century pandemic. Our state lawmakers must understand that part of the solution is to invest more into early childhood education.
Washington State Legislature began creating high-quality early care and education programs in the last decade. Nonetheless, birth-to-five makes up roughly 1% of the state’s budget.
Too many children in Washington entering their K-12 education may never catch up, perpetuating our society’s present inequalities. That is why I invite you to join me and encourage your state legislators to vote for the Fair Start for Kids Act.
The great news is that we now have an opportunity to offer a hopeful future to thousands of families across our state, with the passage of the Fair Start for Kids Act. If enacted, more children will get the social-emotional and academic development they deserve, regardless of their race, economic status, and geographic location. Meanwhile, more parents will have the ability to re-enter the workforce.
Join me to encourage our elected officials to support the Fair Start for Kids Act.
Faviola Ochoa-Ruiz, Grandview
