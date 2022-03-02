To the Editor: Thank you for the excellent coverage of Sunnyside HS wresting during the season, districts, region and WIAA Mat Classic. I used to attend a lot of events at Sunnyside high school during the wrestling season but now live too far away to attend. My Sun subscription enables me to follow the team. The latest edition also provides other Yakima Valley team information from the Mat Classic. Best wishes to you and the Sun.
Herman Moya, Marysville
