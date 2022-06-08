Gang violence in our community and overall mental health has clearly worsened since the beginning of the pandemic (Mental Health America 2022 report) amongst our youth. With the recent hiring of the Sunnyside Superintendent, I would like to know how the School Board are planning to address these serious issues with students at Sunnyside School District?
Do they have an overall plan for the next 5-10 years to create successful infrastructure around violence and mental health that will benefit our students, teachers, staff, and families?
The new superintendent must understand that more policing and security in our schools does not equate to less gang violence. He must do everything possible to avoid our students falling into the school-to-prison pipeline.
National statistics indicate that a suspended student is 2x more likely to repeat a grade, 3x more likely to drop out of school, and 3x as likely to end up in juvenile detention (ACLU of Washington).
We need more resources to help rehabilitate our youth, not only understand but also empathize with our students at home experience.
Many of Sunnyside students are first generation who are being raised in low income, monolingual Spanish speaking homes, with parents who may or may not be aware of a mental health issue or their students’ involvement in gang activities.
What will the new Superintendent and School Board do to create informed practices that form a more inclusive school district that makes sense for our over 90% Latinx student body?
How will our superintendent lead our majority Latinx student population ensuring that every one of them and every parent has a seat at the table and their issues and opinions are heard and valued?
The Sunnyside School District leadership will be held accountable by the community in their approach to these important issues.
Virginia Frausto, Sunnyside
