Wise voters will select Doug White for our next congressman.
Rep. Dan Newhouse has been distinctive for his absences from the district. Newhouse is totally out of touch with local residents. He hasn’t had a Townhall Meeting in over seven years.
Each of his primary opponents regularly met constituents at Candidate Forums. They presented plans and answered questions from residents.
Newhouse did not appear at any Candidate Forums. He had one rally before Election Day to save dams, even though none are in the district. Some are in Idaho.
Did you hear that Newhouse and his PACs have already spent over $1.285 million, much of it for TV campaign ads, for the Top-2 Primary?
That is how Newhouse had that TV advertising blitz to attack fellow Republican Loren Culp. The Top-2 primary was a battle where only two candidates would survive, and six Republicans had to lose.
That is just a small portion of the $1.61 million Newhouse had raised by July 13, with some $601,000 still on hand.
Even Newhouse’s fellow Republicans say he only cares about the richest Americans. He has little use for local residents because none of them are rich.
With a firm dedication to securing tax breaks for the richest Americans, Newhouse has been able to amass a huge war chest for election campaigns.
Newhouse truly is the best candidate Dark Money can buy!
What has Newhouse done for the district in the last 8 years? Not much!
Newhouse has voted against Obamacare; infrastructure improvements; taxing Big Oil for price gouging; people getting contraceptives; a woman’s autonomy over her own body; a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs; measures to prevent domestic terrorism; building computer chip factories in the U.S.; assault weapons; and the Inflation Reduction Act.
It is time for Newhouse to retire!
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
