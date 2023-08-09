Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
With 78 crimes (70 felonies) and Georgia charges soon to be leveled against Donald Trump, it is time for Republicans to move on!
Republicans once believed in “law & order” and the “Rule of Law.” Not so, if they follow a leader who may soon become a convicted felon.
Republicans once believed in “national security.” Not so, if their leader illegally discloses Top Secrets at a Bedminister party.
Republicans once believed in “personal accountability.” Not so, if they believe Trump should be spared criminal prosecution because he is campaigning.
“Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career,” former Vice President Mike Pence said.
Trump did everything he could to stop the peaceful transfer of power and continue as president, despite losing the 2020 election.
Trump is not being prosecuted for his lies; only his actions to support a coup.
If elected, Trump plans to end democracy in America; punish his political rivals and gut the Constitution as he remakes the federal government in his own image.
Trump was a disastrous president!
On domestic issues, he was OK with more than 500,000 Americans dying from Covid on his watch. He recommended that people ingest disinfectants and a dewormer normally used for horses.
On foreign policy, he was worse! He barred the Afghan government from peace negotiations. He agreed to the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison. He signed a “Surrender Agreement” with a speedy withdrawal date.
He abandoned Kurdish allies and allowed them to be murdered by the Turks and Syrians. He pulled American troops from Syria and allowed Syria to become a Russian vassal.
Trump refused armaments to Ukraine until they acquiesced to his extortion demands. He planned to withdraw the U.S. from NATO.
Republicans can find inspiring leaders, but not until they move on from Trump.
