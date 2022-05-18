Sunnyside School District serves 93% of students who are Hispanic. Since that is a fact, it makes sense that our next superintendent would and should be of the same background, culture, and experience.
Initially the district communicated that they were committed to searching for a Latino superintendent and indicated how important it was to recruit someone that reflected our students and their families.
For the first time in our district’s history, we had three Latino candidates who had applied for the position two of them had a doctorate degree. There were 5 finalist who interviewed for the Superintendent position: 4 highly qualified experienced superintendents and one who just got his credentials but had no experience as a superintendent. The school board chose two top candidates and one of them was a Latino superintendent with experience and a non-Latino with no experience as a superintendent.
After the interviews, the clear choice was the guy with all the experience and doctoral credentials. He would be a great mentor to 93% of our students. My heart went out to the other candidate who we know and admire. He just got his superintendent credentials but had no experience as a superintendent. There was no way he would be able to compete with the seasoned professional we found in his opponent.
In the end, the school board was split in their decision and two board members voted for the experienced Latino superintendent. The other three board members voted to hire the non-Latino candidate who had no superintendent experience. Was the board really committed to hiring the most highly qualified superintendent?
Once again, the Sunnyside School Board shut down the need of the community. Those of you who care, please run for office we need more Latino Leaders in Sunnyside, WA.
Evangelina Aguilar, Sunnyside
