To the editor — For approximately three months off and on, mostly on, there have been hate letters concerning Donald Trump. The last I heard he is no longer the President of the United States and we have moved on. Or so I thought.
I ask the question, ‘isn’t it bad for our health to harbor such hatred toward another?’ I would assume it could lead to heart problems (stress), ulcers and possibly be disrupting to the brain, just saying.
It brings to mind how we have choices in life. We can choose to be happy and have a positive attitude or be unhappy, which is negative. Love is peaceful and positive. Life is short.
Remember, he who is without sin cast the first stone.
Kathie S. Rougk, Sunnyside
