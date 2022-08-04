LaDon Linde has earned my vote to serve as a Yakima County Commissioner.
The list of civic, agricultural business, medical and church leadership positions he has fulfilled are impressive.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
$5 FOR SIX MONTHS?! We must be nuts. Don't sleep on this deal, it won't happen again this year! Offer applies for digital subscriptions ONLY and does not include mail delivery.
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Print Delivery by Direct Mail to your home or business!
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County (Yakima, Benton): Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In County (Yakima, Benton): One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County: Six Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|Out of County: One Year
|$52.00
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
Verified by your Address ID*, which may be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
LaDon Linde has earned my vote to serve as a Yakima County Commissioner.
The list of civic, agricultural business, medical and church leadership positions he has fulfilled are impressive.
LaDon’s parents were dairy farmers, and he has lived in the Sunnyside area since 1976. He learned Spanish while serving on a church mission in Chile and remains fluent. He was president of the Washington State Dairy Federation and on the executive board for 14 years while on the Governor’s Ag Advisory Board.
After farming, LaDon worked for Sunnyside Community Hospital (now Astria Sunnyside Hospital), where he served as Compliance Officer and Director of Medical Staff. He has served as Yakima County Commissioner since November 2020.
LaDon’s community involvement includes school committees, coaching, singing and leadership in his church.
He and his wife Sandra have been married for 39 years and been blessed with 6 children and 11 grandchildren. Their daughters Jessica and Erica have both held the title of Miss Sunnyside and Miss Yakima Valley.
LaDon Linde is an enterprising and inspiring person of character, commitment and community and he is my choice for Yakima County Commissioner.
Nancy Leahy, Yakima
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.