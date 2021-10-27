I am writing this letter in support of Michelle Perry for Sunnyside School Board Position #2. I have lived in Sunnyside all my life and have known Michelle for many years. She has a heart for our community.
My children have been a part of the Sunnyside School District, and Michelle has always been willing to listen to all of my concerns when it comes to school issues. No matter where or when, if I had a concern, she was willing to listen and advocate for me as a parent and for my children. I have appreciated her support and guidance in my children’s education.
We need Michelle Perry. She is an integral part of our current school board with over 12 years of experience. We need her experience, leadership, and stability in these ever-changing times. Michelle has worked long hours and tirelessly for our community and children. One time I asked her why she took on this role, she told me, she does it for the kids. That is why I am voting for Michelle.
Saul Marquez, Outlook
