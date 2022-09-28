The upcoming midterm elections are the most important of our times. Today’s radical Democratic party has orchestrated more damage to America in two years then our worst foreign enemies could have ever dreamed of accomplishing.

The list is long but includes the most obvious and immediately painful intentional destruction of our energy independence causing hardships on families heating their homes and fueling their vehicles.

