The recent selection by the Sunnyside School Board of a new Superintendent was a missed opportunity - not only to improve representation within school leadership, but also for students, educators, and school administrators to be led by a qualified candidate who has demonstrated success as a school Superintendent.
A job posting by the Board of Directors specified that a successful candidate will improve communication and engagement with the Latino community; understand the needs and issues in regard to diversity, equity, and inclusion; and also listed being bilingual as a preference. Within the pool of candidates, there were 3 Latino applicants, two of whom in addition to having a doctoral degree, met or exceeded these very critical requirements. Despite this, a White majority board selected a White man who was minimally qualified and is unable to adequately communicate and engage with a district that is ~93% Latino/Hispanic.
Ryan Maxwell should do the honorable thing and withdraw his acceptance of the job offer, especially considering that the two Latino/Hispanic board members voted against him. There are more qualified candidates over Maxwell – in experience, representation, and ability to better connect with the students and community that the Sunnyside School District serves.
Oportunidad Perdida
La reciente selección por parte de la Junta Escolar de Sunnyside de un nuevo Superintendente fue una oportunidad perdida, no solo para mejorar la representación del liderazgo escolar, sino también para que los estudiantes, educadores y administradores escolares sean dirigidos por un candidato calificado que haya demostrado éxito como superintendente de escuela.
Una publicación de trabajo de la Junta Directiva mencionó que un candidato exitoso mejora la comunicación y el compromiso con la comunidad latina; comprende las necesidades de diversidad, equidad e inclusión; y también menciona ser bilingüe como una preferencia. Dentro del grupo de candidatos, había 3 solicitantes latinos, dos de los cuales además de tener un doctorado, cumplían o excedían estos requisitos tan críticos. A pesar de esto, una junta de mayoría blanca seleccionó a un hombre blanco que estaba mínimamente calificado y no puede comunicarse adecuadamente ni comprometerse con un distrito que es ~93% latino/hispano.
Ryan Maxwell debería hacer lo honorable y retirar su aceptación de la oferta de trabajo, especialmente considerando que los dos miembros latinos/hispanos de la junta votaron en su contra. Hay candidatos más calificados que Maxwell- en experiencia, representación y capacidad para conectarse mejor con los estudiantes y la comunidad a la que sirve el Distrito Escolar de Sunnyside.
David Salmerón, Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.