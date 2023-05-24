Letter: Newhouse and MAGA Republicans Invite Disaster

We are about to experience something that has never happened before in America.
America will default on its debts on June 1, and there will be immediate effects.
A federal default will instantly undermine global faith in the U.S. government’s financial obligations.
The U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency, a status attained because the world trusts America to repay its debts. A default will compromise this status, leading to a global financial crisis as markets scramble to adjust.
At home, the impacts will be severe and immediate.
The U.S. Treasury’s inability to pay its obligations will freeze federal payments, including salaries and benefits to federal employees, Social Security checks, veterans’ benefits, food stamp payments, and much more. There may be no Medicare after June 1.
A default will also drive up U.S. borrowing costs dramatically, increasing the national debt, and creating a vicious cycle of fiscal instability.
Interest rates for mortgages and big purchases will explode. The economy could collapse.
MAGA Republicans, led by Marjorie Taylor Greene, are demanding a 22 percent cut in federal spending.
With Social Security, Medicare and veteran benefits now off the table after complaints by Democrats, that leaves a 51 percent cut for the rest of government.
In essence, this is a “War on the Poor,” because the huge Bush and Trump tax breaks for the very rich are off the table.
Rep. Dan Newhouse supports this insanity.
It makes better sense to pay our debts, and then negotiate federal spending limits for upcoming budgets.
Newhouse congratulated himself on voting to support local law enforcement officers.
But Republicans want to defund the FBI and the DOJ so they can undermine any Trump investigations.
Newhouse also voted against expelling George Santos from Congress. Apparently, corruption and crimes don’t matter.
We need better representation in Congress!
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.