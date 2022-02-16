Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against the America Competes Act on Feb. 4.
The bill addresses the country’s shortage of semiconductors by strengthening the country’s supply chain and increasing U.S. competitiveness with China.
Newhouse has repeatedly complained about “Supply Chain problems,” but automakers have been stymied due to the semiconductor shortage.
Fortunately, the bill will become law; the Senate has already passed it.
Newhouse also supported Trump’s Trade War with China.
“Trade wars are good, and easy to win,” Trump declared in 2018.
Trump described himself as a “Tariff Man” and imposed new tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of U.S. imports, to be paid by the American firms buying those goods.
Trump’s dubious logic was that making imports costlier to Americans would hurt foreign sellers and give him leverage to demand concessions.
Trump added new tariffs on about $450 billion worth of U.S. imports from China, while China, predictably, retaliated with similar penalties on U.S. imports.
Local farmers were hurt when China stopped buying cherries, apples and other Washington state products. Local farmers also lost other export markets.
Trump doled out nearly $30 billion in U.S. taxpayer funds to farmers to compensate them for lost sales to China.
Trump finally got China to agree to a “Phase One” trade deal that had China sharply increasing its purchases of U.S. goods.
But China came nowhere near to fulfilling its commitments, with U.S. exporters ending up worse off than they would have been had Trump done nothing on trade.
China purchased just 57 percent of what it had committed to in the trade deal.
If there had been no Trump trade war, and no tariffs, U.S. exports to China would have been $119 billion more than actual levels from 2018-2021.
Newhouse supported Trump’s trade war, and it certainly hurt local businesses.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
