Rep. Dan Newhouse addressed the House chamber on March 19, and said, “Over the past year, we have witnessed unacceptable acts of violence across the country. We have watched lives and livelihoods being destroyed. And now, after one of the most challenging years Americans have faced in recent history, the violence continues.”
Yet despite Newhouse’s speech, he opposed several bills to protect women and to strengthen gun laws.
H.R. 1446 increases the amount of time, from three business days to a minimum of 10 business days, that a person must wait for a completed background check prior to buying a firearm.
The bill intends to close the “Charleston loophole.”
In June 2015, Dylann Roof, an avowed white supremacist, bought a pistol despite a drug arrest that should have blocked his purchase, but the FBI didn’t complete a background check within three business days.
Nine African Americans were murdered by Dylann Roof during a Bible study at a Charleston church.
Newhouse also voted against H.R. 8 which requires background checks for private and online sales of firearms, closing the “Gun Show Loophole.”
Newhouse also voted against reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, a popular 1994 law that provides resources for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
The law was last reauthorized in 2013, but it lapsed at the end of 2018, when Congress failed to reauthorize it.
The bill bars an individual from buying a gun if he has a misdemeanor conviction for domestic abuse or stalking. It closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole” to now include dating partners.
Despite Newhouse’s votes, all three bills passed.
The era of offering only “thoughts and prayers” in response to gun violence is over!
The American people demand action, and Dan Newhouse is again out of touch on the needs of his constituents.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
