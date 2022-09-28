Rep. Dan Newhouse shows his “true colors” by ignoring the interests of local residents.
Despite repeated complaints about rising crime, Newhouse voted against the “Break the Cycle of Violence Act,” a measure providing funds for communities facing gang and gun violence.
The legislation is designed to help small police departments like Sunnyside with grants, as well as funds to hire mental health professionals for emergencies.
Despite voting to impeach Trump for the violent coup, Newhouse voted against the “Presidential Election Reform Act,” a measure to prevent another Jan. 6 attack by clarifying laws about Congress’s role in counting Electoral College votes.
The bill says the vice president’s role is simply to count votes, and not the power to unilaterally reject certain states’ electors.
It narrows the grounds for objections to some constitutional issues, while requiring objections to receive the support of at least one third of each chamber.
Newhouse also voted against the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, a measure to allow couples to sever their federal student loan debt after a divorce.
Newhouse supports a ban on all abortions, including a national ban on abortions with criminal prosecutions of women seeking an abortion. The federal ban will supersede a woman’s right to her own bodily autonomy guaranteed by Washington state laws.
The Republican “Commitment to America” agenda includes an end to Medicare negotiating prescription prices and the $35 cap on the monthly cost of insulin.
Republicans pledge to make it harder for Americans to vote, purge eligible voters from rolls, give extreme MAGA state legislatures absolute power to change election rules at whim, and help insert extreme allies to disrupt polling places and vote-counting, all in order to help MAGA politicians to overturn the results of elections they don’t like.
Newhouse is always obedient to his Republican Party bosses.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.