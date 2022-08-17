Ever since he got elected almost 8 years ago, Rep. Dan Newhouse has vanished after each election.
Ever since he got elected almost 8 years ago, Rep. Dan Newhouse has vanished after each election.
Once re-elected, Newhouse will disappear from sight, only to re-appear again a few weeks before the next election.
Some say this was due to Newhouse voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, but Newhouse has done this since 2015.
Newhouse has no Townhall Meetings. He never showed up at any Candidate Forums. Forget about any debates.
In contrast, his primary opponents debated at Candidate Forums, and Democrat Doug White meets voters at weekly Townhall Meetings.
Newhouse is like the “Wizard of Oz.” Everyone knows who he is, but the public never gets to meet him.
Newhouse voted against the $35 cap on insulin costs, even though the price has skyrocketed. It costs about $5 to manufacture each insulin shot, but many people are paying $1,500 a month for insulin. If they can’t afford their insulin, they die.
Newhouse voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, even though it lowers prescription costs.
Democrats were able to keep the out-of-pocket price of insulin at $35 per month for those on Medicare, but millions of diabetics on private plans will still pay much more.
Does Newhouse work just for the private insurance companies and not his constituents?
Newhouse voted against the CHIPS Act to build more computer chip manufacturing plants in the U.S.
As a result of that bill, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland will share a $17 billion subsidy as it is poised to become a leader in the next generation of semiconductor chips.
In Ohio, Intel will spend $20 billion to build two computer chip factories that are expected to employ 3,000 people.
These are great improvements for America, but Newhouse was an obstructionist who stood in the way of any progress.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
