Yakima Valley residents will be aghast that Rep. Dan Newhouse voted on June 29, to keep statues of Confederate heroes inside the U.S. Capitol.
The Confederates heroes were traitors who were in open rebellion and insurrection against the government of the United States. The Confederates fought to preserve Black slavery.
Newhouse was one of 120 Republicans and the only House member from Washington state to vote against the measure.
Even GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers from the Spokane area, normally very conservative, voted to remove the Confederate statues.
Despite Newhouse’s vote, the legislation passed with a vote of 285 to 120, with 67 Republicans joining all Democrats voting in favor of the bill.
The legislation hopes to remove statues of Confederate officials from the U.S. Capitol, as well as a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who wrote the Supreme Court’s infamous Dred Scott decision in 1857 that ruled Black people were not entitled to citizenship.
It is deeply troubling that Rep. Newhouse is a fan of the Confederate States of America.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.