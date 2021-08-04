To the editor: When reading Congressman Newhouse’s column this week I felt compelled to write in. Although I am thankful that Dan Newhouse is working on legislation to help mitigate wildfires and support all of us affected by them, I am deeply saddened to see he has taken it as an opportunity for name calling. He decided to call his act the “Stop Causing Alarming Tree, Air, and Soil Trauma Resulting from Obstructive Progressives’ and Hypocritical Environmentalists’ Schemes Act, or the Stop CATASTROPHES Act.”
To Mr. Newhouse: alienating the many progressive environmentalists in our state and country for no other reason than to call names will NOT help you get legislation passed. Please work on this in a reasonable, cooperative manner rather than politicizing your district’s pain and fear in what is frankly a childish way.
Murray Sampson, Winthrop
