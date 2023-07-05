Letter: No confidence in Supreme Court rulings

Elections have consequences, and the Supreme Court proves it is the “Best Court Money Can Buy.”
From 20 years of luxury trips for Justice Clarence Thomas from billionaire Harlan Crow to Alaskan fishing trips for Sam Alito from billionaire Paul Singer, the conservative majority proves they are political hacks set on changing America back to the 1950s.
Forget about legal precedent and the scholarly pursuit of jurisprudence. The conservatives are on a mission! It is as if they know where they want to go, and then twist the law to accomplish that goal.
Forget about their sworn statements in confirmation hearings to follow 50 years of precedent on abortion and women’s privacy rights. Politicians can now dictate what happens to a woman’s body.
Forget about Sam Alito creating a false history to justify the Dobbs decision. Forget about 234 years of legal precedent requiring each party to have “Standing.” Normally, taxpayers have no standing to dispute government expenditures. But the Roberts court allowed a quasi-governmental agency to sue, despite precedent.
They then set aside Affirmative Action despite 50 years of precedent that said it was constitutional to help heal the evils of slavery and discrimination.
The court allowed a woman to sue for fear that someday she might be asked to design a website for a gay couple. There is no real dispute here for a mythical client who may never show up.
The court set aside 51 years of the EPA preserving wetlands and the waterways of America. Pollution is OK.
The vast majority of Americans oppose these rulings by these unelected political hacks. Add in the underhanded tactics used to gain a majority on the court, plus their ethical deficiencies, and it is no wonder that most Americans have little to no confidence in this branch of government.
