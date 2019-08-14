The Sunnyside Police Department would like to thank and acknowledge all those who participated in our National Night Out celebration Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.
National Night Out was truly a success and would not have been possible without the support of our community and neighbors like you!
A special thank you to Amy Rubio (AA Promotions); Cornerstone Church; DJ Garin Moore; Emcee Antonio Daniel; Home Town Rentals; Miss Sunnyside Court and Candidates; Miss Cinco De Mayo Court; special guests Miss Julianna Romo and the VFW; Valley Performing Arts Center; community volunteers Brittan Moore, Dana Car, Rudy Ramos, Lucas Ramos, Joe and Jenny Golden; and our Sunnyside Walmart Ms. Cynthia Guajardo, Store Manager, Walmart volunteers Cindy Gonzalez, Julio Garcia, Jose Carillo, Christopher Wall, and team who assisted us throughout the entire event — your generosity and time is greatly appreciated!
Thank you to the following sponsors and organizations for their participation and contributions:
Ace Hardware; Alpha Pyrotechnics; Apple Valley Dental; Astria Sunnyside Hospital; Big 5; Black Rock Creek Golf Course; Bleyhl Farm Service; Bonzi’s; Cliff’s Septic Tank Services; Coca Cola; Community Dental Care Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic; Comprehensive; Department of Children, Youth and Families; Dutch Brothers; El Conquistador; Entrust Community Services; Farmers Insurance, Perla Zepeda; Fast Mobile Parts Truck Service; Fiesta Foods; Franz; French Vanilla Market; Frito Lay; Grace Brethren Church; Hapo Community Credit Union; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church; Iglesia Palabra de Vida Church; Inspire Development Centers; Integrity Driving School; Paleteria La Nortena; Papa Murphys; Planet Fitness; La Vaquerita Western Wear; Mid Valley Community Clinic; Lower Valley Crisis Center; Lower Valley Fitness Club; Luxe Beauty Lounge; McDonalds; Mom’s Candy Apples; Mountain States Construction Company; New Life Church; Nuestra Casa; Oxarc; Paleteria La Nortena; Papa Murphys; Pepe’s Bakery; Planet Fitness; Robinson Licensing; Roza Irrigation District; Safeway; Silvia’s Professional Tax Services; Soroptimist of the Lower Yakima Valley; Smart Foodservice; State Farm, Bryan Robison; Sunnyside School District; Sunnyside Museum and Historical Association; Sunnyside Sun; Sunnyside United - Unidos; Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District; TJ’s Refrigeration;
Traffic Safety Commission; Valley Performing Arts Center; Varietal Beer Company; Wedam Veterinary Services; Wise Design Balloon, Job Wise; Yakima Inflatables; Yakima Humane Society; Yakima Neighborhood Health Services; and Yakima Valley Libraries.
We would also like to thank our community partners and first responders for supporting NNO - Sunnyside Fire Department, Grandview Police Department (SWAT),Sun Comm 911; Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Patrol.
Thanks again, Members of the Sunnyside Police Department
