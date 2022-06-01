Nineteen cops waited 80 minutes in the hallway of Robb Elementary when 19 kids and two teachers were murdered.
One brave, little girl called 9-1-1 five times, pleading for help. She was murdered.
Some say the solution to Mass Shootings is more school security. The Ulvalde massacre proves them wrong.
We need gun regulations to end Mass Shootings, including:
1. Ban all military-style, assault weapons, as we did in 1994. When the ban ended, mass shootings increased three-fold.
2. Universal background checks for gun purchases.
3. It is illegal to buy a pistol, beer, or cigarettes until age 21. Prohibit purchasing an assault weapon until age 21.
4. Clips for guns should contain no more than nine bullets.
5. Ban all “ghost guns.”
6. Anyone having a concealed weapon must have a permit, issued after a background check and training.
7. No gun purchases permitted for those convicted of a crime, especially domestic assault.
8. Prohibit the purchase of any gun for those convicted or found not guilty by reason of insanity of any serious offense.
9. A “Red Flag” prohibition for gun possession when a person is experiencing mental distress, is a “dangerous person,” or is likely to harm himself or others.
10. A tax on guns and ammunition to fund studies on the dangers of gun possession.
11. Mandate all firearms be stored in a locked gun safe.
12. Those still possesses an assault weapon must register proof of insurance, if they want to keep their weapons.
Taking no action assures more Mass Shootings.
All countries have people who have mental problems; no country has Mass Shootings like the U.S.
The next victim of a Mass Shooting could be your loved one.
America was once the “Land of the Free” before it became the “Land of Mass Shootings.”
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
