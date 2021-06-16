Limited details revealed the Prosser School District plans for an invitation-only, grand opening of the new Prosser High School building on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
A YouTube link to the ribbon-cutting, and ceremony, were posted to the District website and Facebook page less than 24 hours before the event.
An agenda for the ceremony events had not been released.
I am deeply saddened by the leadership of the Prosser School District to recognize this event should be postponed to include the entire community. Governor Inslee announced Covid restrictions on public events will be lifted on June 30.
The invitation-only event was limited to 400 people and the District would not postpone.
The grand opening of the new PHS should have been postponed at least 19 days to allow a celebration befitting of the occasion, open to everyone.
Elisa Riley, Prosser
