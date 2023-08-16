Here are some questions that the Prosser city residents might be asking.
• What’s being done about the serial drive-bys on Ellen Street?
• Why aren’t police officers being authorized over time to investigate this very serious problem?
• Where was the Police chief during this latest situation and what was he doing out of state?
• Why didn’t the Police Chief appoint an acting chief?
• Why was OT denied to investigate?
• Why was the Police Chief’s body armor and radio off when arrived at drive by site?
• When a very junior officer suggested that a canvas of the neighborhood was needed, why did the chief say that it wasn’t worth waking people up for?
• Why is it that the former chief (who was very abrasive) had very few HR and officer complaints?
• Why does this current chief have several HR complaints for berating and making female employees cry?
• Why does this chief have several grievances filed by officers in less than 6 months as well as department wide concern for his complete lack of competence and general understanding of constitutional and Washington state specific laws and practices?
• Why have officers caught this Chief with his radio off in responding to calls with no body armor and on several occasions with an unloaded duty firearm?
Natalie Shanafelt, Prosser
