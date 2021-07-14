To the Editor: I support LaDon Linde for Yakima County commissioner.
LaDon is a strong leader in the community and very involved in Yakima County. He is currently serving in position three as a Yakima County Commissioner and has played a huge role in getting our county reopened.
LaDon is an advocate for the people in our county and has a diverse background. He was a dairyman and understands the issues our farmers face. He has also been very active in his local church, serving as a past bishop.
I have known LaDon for over 15 years, and I have seen him advocate on behalf of the people in our communities at all different levels. One of the things I really admire about him, is that he truly cares for the people in our community. He brings strong leadership skills to the position, and he is also bilingual which really helps him in his role.
LaDon believes in good government, local control, and is responsive to the diverse needs of the people in Yakima County. We need someone from the lower valley to represent us. I encourage you to vote to retain LaDon Linde for County Commissioner, he is a person who will listen to your voice.
Michelle Perry, Sunnyside
