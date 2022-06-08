Here’s my opinion on mass shootings and what I think should be done about it. I agree with some of your articles I read in the paper. All states should require persons to be 21 years of age to buy any firearm. States should require more strict background checks on people buying firearms.
I don’t believe that more gun regulations are going to stop mass shootings especially at our schools.
What we do need in our schools is better security. What I mean is let’s get to the root of the problem. We’d need metal detectors in our colleges, high school, middle schools, and elementary schools.
I say this because I drive by our high school and middle school often. What do I see? Hundreds of our students with backpacks walking in the schools. That is why we need metal detectors to find out if any students are carrying something illegal. If they can’t pass through the metal detectors, they should be searched by a resource officer or security. They should have the right to search those persons.
If some parents have a problem with their kid being searched, then send them to private schools.
I know that metal detectors are probably real expensive but if our President and his Administration can afford to send billions of dollars to Ukraine and billions of dollars of war equipment, maybe he should send some billions for our children in our schools.
Seferino R. Amaro, Sunnyside
