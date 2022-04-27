To the Editor — I have been through hell with Mr. Castilleja and some of his educators as my kids went to mabton for 6-7 years (6th & 7th graders) which Mr. Castilleja has been the superintendent for some of this time and my world and my kids has been torn upside down because of the lack of care and attention by Mr. Castilleja and his staff.
I’m not sure if you are aware of the open and active investigation into Mr. Castilleja and some of his educators. I am and will bring attention to this matter since January 2022 I have had four open investigation and another parent has two open investigations into Mr. Castilleja and his educators, Mr. Castilleja didn’t care to listen to me or give me the time of day when it came to my kids and their safety. I just recently as of last month had to remove my kids from the Mabton School District after I was only allowed to visit my sons school once a month and be supervised due to my formal written complaints and had to follow a strict communication plan. I was not allowed to talk to no one at the District or the principal or vice principal. I was only allowed to communicate with Wendy Morrow (a board member was appointed point of contact) not to mention my son was removed from going to school by the District after I kept asking to come to school to sit in on my sons education they put him on google classroom. Which I fought. And for Mr. Castilleja to avoid another formal complaint allowed my son to come back.
I spoke to Jessica Morgan communication director with the Sunnyside School District today (Friday, April 22).
She informed me that the Sunnyside School Board is aware of Mr. Castilleja's complaints filed against him and his educators.
Jessica stated Mr. Castilleja told them, but stated it is not clear how much info was given to the Board due to the privacy of the complaints.
And after knowing there is a open active investigation the Board agreed to allow Mr. Castilleja to continue to be a candidate.
This is who your Sunnyside School Board is allowing to run against you with open investigations into him when clearly all the facts couldn’t be disclosed to them.
Also what’s really odd too is how the attorney for Mabton School District wanted my complaints concluded and submitted by April 25th. When Mr. Castilleja is to go in front if the board and his peers today, April 27th.
Mr. Castilleja as of today, April 22, is refusing to allow me to tell my side to an investigator and said I can talk to him as he is the problem and part of the problem and is in these complaints.
I have sent emails to the Board and no one has chosen to respond. Heidi (superintendent) she is also aware and has not responded.
Vanessa Cervantes, Grandview
