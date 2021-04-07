Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against H.R. 1, also known as the “For the People Act,” a bill to expand voting rights, reduce the influence of dark money in politics, limit partisan gerrymandering, and to create new ethics rules for federal officeholders.
In many respects, the bill is a response to the Republican Party’s attempt to suppress voting. Republicans have introduced 253 bills to suppress voting in 43 states.
The Republican Party continues to spread the “BIG LIE” that there was lots of voter fraud resulting in Trump not being re-elected.
It is all a “BIG LIE” because there was no voter fraud.
The Republican Party is now on a vendetta imposing “Jim Crow laws” to suppress voting across the entire United States, all based on the “BIG LIE” that there was lots of voter fraud.
If Trump supporters could not end democracy with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, they plan to end democracy by suppressing votes.
Anyone concerned about the future of democracy would want more people to vote.
H.R. 1 attempts to increase voting by requiring states to hold early voting for at least two weeks and offer same-day voter registration.
The bill expands opportunities to vote by mail, make Election Day a federal holiday, and requires states to offer online voter registration which is already embraced in 39 states including Washington.
The bill limits a state’s ability to remove registered voters from the rolls, and it restores voting rights to felons who have completed prison terms.
The bill also thwarts gerrymandering by requiring states to use independent commissions to draw congressional district lines, something already established in Washington.
Most of the measures promoted by H.R. 1 have already been adopted in Washington, and it is a shame Newhouse opposes them for the rest of the nation.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.