After denouncing Democrats for efforts to “defund police,” House Republicans, including Rep. Dan Newhouse, did exactly that – House Republicans voted to defund the Capitol Police and against a $1.9 billion emergency spending measure to boost security at the U.S. Capitol.
The House narrowly passed the spending measure, 213-212.
Under the bill, the Capitol architect will receive $529 million to install new cameras around the Capitol, with new screening vestibules; and to upgrade accessible windows and doors to Capitol buildings.
Other notable items include:
• $250 million for retractable fencing, sensors, and landscape changes.
• $162 million to harden and fortify doors and windows.
• $160 million to boost security for federal judges.
• $14 million to upgrade the Library of Congress security system.
• $8.6 million to equip the Capitol Police with body cameras (They don’t have them now).
The largest chunk of the proposed funding, nearly $700 million, will be used to pay costs incurred by the Capitol Police, Metro Police, National Guard, and other federal agencies that responded on Jan. 6, and who remained in the following weeks to patrol the Capitol campus.
Republicans continue to repeat the “Big Lie” that Trump won the election and to whitewash the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar said the Trump supporters attacking the Capitol were “peaceful patriots.”
Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde said, “There was no insurrection. It was a normal tourist visit,” even though Clyde helped block doors to the House chamber on the day of the attack.
Rep. Dan Newhouse should be applauded for voting for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, but 175 House Republicans voted against it.
Senate Republicans will likely filibuster a vote on the bipartisan commission.
A bipartisan commission may answer questions people have about the insurrection.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
