To the Editor: I write this in support of LaDon Linde for County Commissioner.
I have known the Linde family since the mid 90’s. LaDon is a person of high principles and integrity. He is a natural leader and has experience working with the public and hearing their concerns.
He speaks Spanish as well as English. He volunteered in a past program I supervised, helping Spanish speakers learn English.
LaDon’s background in agriculture, healthcare and his church leads to an understanding of sound fiscal management and economic development. He believes it is important to understand the core issues in order to develop a plan to effectively address the issue.
Please vote for LaDon Linde so he can continue working for us as County Commissioner.
Cathy Kelley, Sunnyside
