To the Editor: LaDon Linde has shown that he is invested in what is best for Yakima County and its people.
During his short period in office, LaDon has been very busy meeting with key leaders and others individuals in his district to solicit their thoughts on what they feel is going well and what needs to be looked into by our County Commissioners.
LaDon has many years of experience working with government entities, social and healthcare providers, agricultural, schools, faith-based organizations and plan old folk like me. With this kind of background, LaDon has already established a foundation that comes with a wealth of knowledge of what is lacking in our county and what is needed for our commissioners to address. Being able to speak both English and Spanish is also an added plus in the area he represents.
LaDon personally reached out to me soon after being appointed to gather my input on how I felt the commissioner’s office was operating and how it could be improved. LaDon truly wants to hear from us and is open to hearing the good, bad, and ugly. This is why I feel strongly in giving LaDon the time he needs to make a difference as a county commissioner for our county.
Let’s give him that time. Join me in retaining LaDon Linde as our County Commissioner.
Lorenzo Garza, Sunnyside
