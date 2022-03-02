To the Editor: The U.S. has never had a former president give aid and assistance to the enemy, until now.
Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have repeatedly provided Moscow with propaganda in support of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Trump praised Putin as being “pretty smart” for “taking over a country, really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people.” Trump described Putin as a “genius.”
Pompeo described Putin as “savvy” and “talented.” He said he had “enormous respect” for Putin.
Why is a former president endorsing Putin on the eve of a war that could grow to claim American lives?
Rep. Liz Cheney shared screenshots from Russian media promoting remarks from Trump, Pompeo and FOX host Tucker Carlson.
Why has Russian propaganda TV (“FOX”) been so supportive of Putin in invading Ukraine?
Each FOX host, including Carlson, Laura Ingrahm and Sean Hannity, has repeatedly spread Russian propaganda and spoken glowingly about Putin. Each appears regularly on Russian TV.
Putin is an evil madman. Every American should know that.
Trump blocked military aid to Ukraine until he got political dirt on Hunter Biden. That evil decision is why Trump was impeached the first time.
Trump wanted the U.S. to leave NATO. He planned to bring home 10,000 troops from Germany.
It is clear Trump was “Putin’s Boy,” especially after the Helsinki summit. Trump deferred to Putin’s excuse rather than American intelligence professionals.
Critics of protesting during the national anthem said kneeling was disrespectful to U.S. troops.
Why are Republican leaders, the same folks who throw the word “communist” around like a poisoned dart, remaining silent about these stunning endorsements of the Kremlin?
Thank God we now have a president who stands up for American ideals of democracy, decency, free elections and Ukraine’s sovereignty.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
