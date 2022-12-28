Dear Editor: I am writing to you to bring an issue to your attention.
The issue that I would like to bring to your attention is feminine products not being provided in most schools. I personally feel that feminine products should be provided at no cost for grades 4th-12th as females start their menstrual cycle at an earlier age these days.
Providing feminine products would lift a great weight off most girls’ shoulders as some cannot afford them or they aren’t accessible to them.
Another reason that we should be providing feminine products is that sometimes your menstrual cycle sneaks up on you and you’re not prepared or you don’t have your backpack in the restroom with you and “it” paid you a visit which is annoying but having feminine products accessible in the school bathroom would make it easier.
My last personal reason I think feminine products should be provided is so menstrual cycles are normalized within schools and girls aren’t ashamed or embarrassed by something that is completely normal when you’re a girl!
