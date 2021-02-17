To the editor — Jan. 6, 2021 will forever be a day that lives in infamy; when President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol and attempted a coup to change the results of a presidential election that he had lost.
To make matters worse, 43 of 50 Republican senators voted to acquit Trump at his second Impeachment Trial on Feb. 13.
This historic vote will always tarnish the legacy of the 43 senators who voted to acquit.
These senators refused to stand up to treachery that had endangered their own lives. They have condoned a violent insurrection. They put their own careers and party ahead of the needs of the nation.
There will be no consequences for an attack on the peaceful transfer of power. This will embolden violent extremists in the future who may feel empowered to do this again.
Joe Biden won in a free and fair election, but for months, Trump had spread the “Big Lie” that he had won the election in a landslide.
Trump said he was the “Law & Order President,” but he never even paid respects to fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. He never expressed remorse for the five people killed during the attack on the Capitol.
We applaud Rep. Dan Newhouse for voting to accept the election results and to impeach Trump.
This vote to acquit diminishes any chance for bipartisanship on future legislation in Congress. Republicans have shown they are the “Party of Trump.”
Democrats should now eliminate the filibuster and move forward on COVID-19 relief and stimulating the economy.
President Biden should advance a new voting rights act, measures to insure racial justice and better access to healthcare, statehood for D.C., and lower college tuition costs.
We hope our nation can move forward and heal after four years of hate, racial animosity and chaos.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.